South Korea Secures Major Oil and Naphtha Deal
South Korea has secured 273 million barrels of crude oil and 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha from four Middle Eastern countries by year's end, announced Kang Hoon-sik, the South Korean presidential chief of staff. The deal marks a significant move for the country's energy supply.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:47 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has successfully secured a major deal involving 273 million barrels of crude oil from four key Middle Eastern countries, a strategic move announced on Wednesday by Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff.
In addition to this substantial crude oil acquisition, the nation has also arranged for 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha over the same period, indicating a robust strategy to bolster its energy reserves.
This deal underscores South Korea's strategic efforts to ensure energy security and meet its consumption demands amid fluctuating global energy markets.