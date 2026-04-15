Left Menu

South Korea Secures Major Oil and Naphtha Deal

South Korea has secured 273 million barrels of crude oil and 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha from four Middle Eastern countries by year's end, announced Kang Hoon-sik, the South Korean presidential chief of staff. The deal marks a significant move for the country's energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:47 IST
South Korea Secures Major Oil and Naphtha Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has successfully secured a major deal involving 273 million barrels of crude oil from four key Middle Eastern countries, a strategic move announced on Wednesday by Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff.

In addition to this substantial crude oil acquisition, the nation has also arranged for 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha over the same period, indicating a robust strategy to bolster its energy reserves.

This deal underscores South Korea's strategic efforts to ensure energy security and meet its consumption demands amid fluctuating global energy markets.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

 Global
2
Russia Intensifies Energy Ties with China Ahead of Putin's Visit

Russia Intensifies Energy Ties with China Ahead of Putin's Visit

 Global
3
Pioneering Future Talent: JISA Softech and MIT Group's Strategic Partnership

Pioneering Future Talent: JISA Softech and MIT Group's Strategic Partnership

 India
4
Political Storm: ED Raids Spark Tensions Ahead of Punjab Polls

Political Storm: ED Raids Spark Tensions Ahead of Punjab Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026