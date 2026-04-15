South Korea Secures Major Oil and Naphtha Deal

South Korea has successfully secured a major deal involving 273 million barrels of crude oil from four key Middle Eastern countries, a strategic move announced on Wednesday by Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff.

In addition to this substantial crude oil acquisition, the nation has also arranged for 2.1 million tonnes of naphtha over the same period, indicating a robust strategy to bolster its energy reserves.

This deal underscores South Korea's strategic efforts to ensure energy security and meet its consumption demands amid fluctuating global energy markets.