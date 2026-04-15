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Supreme Court Steps In: Telangana HC's Bail for Khera Challenged

The Supreme Court has stayed the Telangana High Court's order granting transient anticipatory bail to Congress's Pawan Khera. This decision follows Assam's appeal against the relief, directing Khera to respond within three weeks. Khera faces allegations over passport and property claims involving Assam CM's family, which they deny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:38 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: Telangana HC's Bail for Khera Challenged
Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened by staying a decision from the Telangana High Court, which had granted a one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera. The bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar issued a notice to Khera following an appeal by the Assam government against this relief.

The Court stipulated that the Telangana High Court's order should remain stayed. However, if Khera decides to seek anticipatory bail in Assam, the Supreme Court's stay would not obstruct the jurisdictional court's decision-making in the northeast state. The notice requires a response from Khera within three weeks.

The legal contention originates from claims made by Khera against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging multiple unidentified passports and undisclosed properties. Assam Police had protested the Telangana High Court's temporary protection, asserting serious ramifications. Both the Sarma family and CM Sarma have strongly refuted the allegations as fabricated.

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