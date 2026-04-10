Political Clash: Congress Accused of 'Witch-Hunting' Amid Passport Allegations

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday decried the allegations and legal proceedings against party figurehead Pawan Khera as a clear case of 'witch-hunting'. Venugopal accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of concocting unverified accusations as a prelude to elections, citing recurrent baseless claims against Gaurav Gogoi and his spouse.

In a related development, Telangana High Court accorded a week's anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera. This comes amid charges filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, tied to contentious claims on passport discrepancies and property revelations. Ponnam Ashoke Goud from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's legal division confirmed this legal reprieve.

Khera had accused Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of possessing multiple passports from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and undisclosed luxury real estate in Dubai. The Sarma family refuted these accusations, branding the claims as 'AI-generated falsehoods' promoted by external social media groups.

Reacting to these allegations, CM Sarma threatened robust legal consequences, admonishing Khera for not consulting with pertinent authorities prior to making such assertions. Sarma further insinuated the involvement of Rahul Gandhi, stipulating that the issue could escalate to involve him as well. As searches commenced, Sarma noted Khera had allegedly fled to Hyderabad, emphasizing that the law would duly address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)