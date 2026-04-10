Left Menu

Political Clash: Congress Accused of 'Witch-Hunting' Amid Passport Allegations

Amidst heated political tensions, Congress MP KC Venugopal denounced claims against leader Pawan Khera as 'witch-hunting'. Allegations by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma involve passport and property disputes against Sarma's wife. Sarma insists on legal action, accusing Congress of fear tactics. Telangana High Court granted Khera anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:36 IST
Political Clash: Congress Accused of 'Witch-Hunting' Amid Passport Allegations
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday decried the allegations and legal proceedings against party figurehead Pawan Khera as a clear case of 'witch-hunting'. Venugopal accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of concocting unverified accusations as a prelude to elections, citing recurrent baseless claims against Gaurav Gogoi and his spouse.

In a related development, Telangana High Court accorded a week's anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera. This comes amid charges filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, tied to contentious claims on passport discrepancies and property revelations. Ponnam Ashoke Goud from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's legal division confirmed this legal reprieve.

Khera had accused Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of possessing multiple passports from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and undisclosed luxury real estate in Dubai. The Sarma family refuted these accusations, branding the claims as 'AI-generated falsehoods' promoted by external social media groups.

Reacting to these allegations, CM Sarma threatened robust legal consequences, admonishing Khera for not consulting with pertinent authorities prior to making such assertions. Sarma further insinuated the involvement of Rahul Gandhi, stipulating that the issue could escalate to involve him as well. As searches commenced, Sarma noted Khera had allegedly fled to Hyderabad, emphasizing that the law would duly address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associa...

 Global
3
U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

 United Kingdom
4
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026