Assam Politics Heat Up: Congress vs. BJP Over Passport Allegations
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accuses CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of being in a panic over allegations against his wife. Gogoi claims Sarma is reacting out of desperation to viral reports linking his wife to undisclosed properties. The Sarma family denies the allegations, calling them fabricated.
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The political temperature in Assam has soared as Congress's Gaurav Gogoi condemned the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, following an FIR lodged by Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The complaint centers around allegations by Pawan Khera regarding multiple passports and hidden properties owned by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.
Speaking to ANI, Gogoi remarked that Chief Minister Sarma was visibly unsettled by the reports, which have gained significant traction online. He further criticized Sarma's response as desperate, emphasizing that attempts to intimidate opponents and the media highlighted underlying political pressure.
Amidst this political maelstrom, the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Khera, following accusations that the documents supporting his claims were manipulated by foreign entities. In his defense, CM Sarma has promised stringent legal action, involving prominent Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi in the unfolding controversy.
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