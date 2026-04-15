Left Menu

Testing Talks: Adria Pipeline in Focus

Slovnaft has announced that no final agreement has been reached with Croatian pipeline operator JANAF regarding comprehensive testing of the Adria pipeline. This pipeline serves as a critical alternative route for non-Russian oil imports to Hungary and Slovakia, particularly important since the stoppage of the Druzhba pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:37 IST
Testing Talks: Adria Pipeline in Focus

The Slovak unit of Hungary's oil and gas conglomerate MOL, Slovnaft, stated on Wednesday that discussions are ongoing with Croatia's pipeline operator JANAF regarding thorough testing of the Adria pipeline. This infrastructure is essential for transporting non-Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, a necessity that has grown following the disruption of the Druzhba pipeline and the EU's shift away from Russian oil.

Slovnaft's CEO, Gabriel Szabo, emphasized that comprehensive tests under various seasonal conditions are crucial to assessing the Adria pipeline's capacity to meet the demands of both countries, as claimed by Croatia. Although preliminary agreements were in place to commence these tests in March, final approval is still pending.

The international energy community is closely watching these developments, as successful testing could help secure energy supplies for Slovakia and Hungary, reduce dependency on Russian oil, and support broader EU diversification strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

 Global
2
EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

 Belgium
3
Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026