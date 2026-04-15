Testing Talks: Adria Pipeline in Focus

The Slovak unit of Hungary's oil and gas conglomerate MOL, Slovnaft, stated on Wednesday that discussions are ongoing with Croatia's pipeline operator JANAF regarding thorough testing of the Adria pipeline. This infrastructure is essential for transporting non-Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, a necessity that has grown following the disruption of the Druzhba pipeline and the EU's shift away from Russian oil.

Slovnaft's CEO, Gabriel Szabo, emphasized that comprehensive tests under various seasonal conditions are crucial to assessing the Adria pipeline's capacity to meet the demands of both countries, as claimed by Croatia. Although preliminary agreements were in place to commence these tests in March, final approval is still pending.

The international energy community is closely watching these developments, as successful testing could help secure energy supplies for Slovakia and Hungary, reduce dependency on Russian oil, and support broader EU diversification strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)