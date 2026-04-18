Trump's Nuclear Uranium Recovery Plan with Iran

President Donald Trump, in a phone interview with Reuters, announced intentions for the U.S. to partner with Iran in retrieving its enriched uranium to bring it back to the U.S. Trump described the plan involving a slow-paced excavation using large machinery.

While referring to 'nuclear dust,' Trump portrayed a scenario tied to last year's alleged bombings by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear sites. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, firmly denied any agreement to transfer enriched uranium to the U.S., underlining longstanding tensions.

The U.S.'s stance remains steadily aimed at curbing Iran's potential nuclear armament, amidst ongoing talks anticipated to finalize soon. Although Trump dismissed rumors of a $20 billion exchange, he affirmed the continuation of naval blockades as talks advance over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)