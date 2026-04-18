IMF Re-engages with Venezuela: A Pathway to Economic Restructuring

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is poised to provide financial assistance to Venezuela as part of its renewed engagement with the country, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on Friday.

Following a prolonged break since March 2019, the IMF and World Bank have committed to re-engage with the South American oil-exporting nation. The intent is to aid Venezuela in achieving macroeconomic stability, which has been elusive due to complex financial challenges.

IMF's re-engagement is conditional, requiring Venezuela to address data adequacy and initiate debt restructuring, estimated over $150 billion. Improved sovereign bond prices suggest optimism about this initiative, which also involves collaboration with the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)