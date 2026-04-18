EPS's Fiery Attack: AIADMK's Political Drama Unfolds in Tamil Nadu

In a blistering tirade at a campaign rally for candidate V.B. Prabhu in Katcherymedu, AIADMK General Secretary and ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched scathing remarks against former MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan. Palaniswami alleged that Sengottaiyan had stirred factional disputes and shown disloyalty to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Amid the charged atmosphere, Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of creating internal turmoil within the party, questioning his financial dealings and branding him a 'spy for the DMK'. He highlighted party disruptions linked to Sengottaiyan and asserted the need for Sangottaiyan's exclusion to maintain party integrity.

Furthermore, Palaniswami committed to several developmental and welfare initiatives, vowing improvements in infrastructure, water supply, and healthcare. In contrast, he criticized the DMK for inflation woes, presenting AIADMK's offerings as solutions for the public's welfare ahead of the single-phase state elections on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)