Left Menu

EPS's Fiery Attack: AIADMK's Political Drama Unfolds in Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized ex-MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan, accusing him of party sabotage, during a rally for AIADMK candidate V.B. Prabhu. EPS also targeted the ruling DMK over inflation and outlined his election promises, highlighting infrastructure and welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST
EPS's Fiery Attack: AIADMK's Political Drama Unfolds in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering tirade at a campaign rally for candidate V.B. Prabhu in Katcherymedu, AIADMK General Secretary and ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched scathing remarks against former MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan. Palaniswami alleged that Sengottaiyan had stirred factional disputes and shown disloyalty to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Amid the charged atmosphere, Palaniswami accused Sengottaiyan of creating internal turmoil within the party, questioning his financial dealings and branding him a 'spy for the DMK'. He highlighted party disruptions linked to Sengottaiyan and asserted the need for Sangottaiyan's exclusion to maintain party integrity.

Furthermore, Palaniswami committed to several developmental and welfare initiatives, vowing improvements in infrastructure, water supply, and healthcare. In contrast, he criticized the DMK for inflation woes, presenting AIADMK's offerings as solutions for the public's welfare ahead of the single-phase state elections on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Cadres Sentenced for Bomb Attack on RSS-BJP Workers

CPI(M) Cadres Sentenced for Bomb Attack on RSS-BJP Workers

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz: Indian Vessels Turn Back Amid Gunfire

Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz: Indian Vessels Turn Back Amid Gunfire

 Egypt
3
Fearless Grappler Abhimanyou Mandwal Powers Towards Olympic Dreams

Fearless Grappler Abhimanyou Mandwal Powers Towards Olympic Dreams

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Preparations

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Ushers In Char Dham Yatra With Optimism and Robust Prep...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026