Campus Chaos: Gargi College Students Stand Against Alleged Hooliganism

In an extraordinary episode at Delhi University's Gargi College, a large gathering of students drove away Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Aryaman, accusing him and his group of hooliganistic behavior on campus. Captured on video, the scene showed intense student protests against Aryaman, who, amid escalating pressure, left the premises with his entourage, despite the presence of security personnel.

Aryaman refrained from responding to the media, specifically ANI, regarding the accusations. The uproar reportedly stemmed from the student council elections, wherein a disqualified candidate supposedly backed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) became the focus of attention. According to a witness, Aryaman led about 50-60 individuals onto the campus, disregarding police oversight, and allegedly disrupted the academic environment, an act students collectively resisted.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) strongly criticized the incident, accusing ABVP of orchestrating an extensive attempt to derail the election process. The SFI statement alleged that individuals associated with ABVP entered unlawfully and engaged in intimidation. It also questioned the police's efficacy, as the chaos unfolded under their watch. The SFI praised the student's unity and called for a strict inquiry into the affair, demanding accountability for those implicated. The ABVP has yet to issue a response regarding these serious allegations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)