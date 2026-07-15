Escalating Tensions: US Launches Strikes Against Iran After Strait Closure
The U.S. military announced new strikes against Iran on Tuesday, as tensions escalate following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the U.S. plans to reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping, set to commence at 1600 E.T. (2000 GMT), according to U.S. Central Command.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, the U.S. military declared that it had initiated additional strikes against Iran amidst rising tensions in the region.
The strikes were launched Tuesday afternoon Eastern Time, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command via a social media update. This military action follows Iran's announcement of closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
In a related move, the U.S. is poised to reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping, scheduled to begin at 1600 E.T. (2000 GMT), intensifying the standoff between the two nations.
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