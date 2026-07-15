U.S. Senators Introduce Amended Russia Sanctions Bill in Honor of Lindsey Graham

U.S. senators revealed a revised Russia sanctions bill initially spearheaded by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bipartisan bill aims to pressure China and India to reduce their reliance on Russian energy, with eased tariff measures. President Trump has endorsed the bill, reflecting a collaborative political effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 01:17 IST
U.S. Senators Introduce Amended Russia Sanctions Bill in Honor of Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bipartisan move, U.S. senators have unveiled a revised Russia sanctions bill, honoring the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who was instrumental in its development. The updated legislation seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials while utilizing tariffs to encourage China and India to decrease their reliance on Russian energy resources.

The bill, which boasts cross-party support including several co-sponsors, features modifications from its original draft. Notably, it eases the tariff threats from a sweeping 500% to a more targeted 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. An exemption is provided for countries actively reducing their import dependency.

With Graham's sudden passing, the bill receives added symbolic weight as lawmakers strive to fulfill his vision. President Trump has endorsed the measure, allowing for potential waiver of sanctions in national interest contexts, and expressed optimism about its legislative success.

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