US Tightens Grip: New Sanctions and Licenses on Iran

The United States has announced new Iran-related sanctions targeting specific individuals, entities, and vessels. A general license has also been issued, facilitating the wind down of activities, safety, and environmental transactions, as well as the offloading of cargo involving certain blocked entities or vessels as of July 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 01:26 IST
US Tightens Grip: New Sanctions and Licenses on Iran
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  • United States

In a decisive move, the United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting a range of individuals, entities, and vessels. This is part of an intensified effort to curb activities deemed threatening to U.S. interests and international stability.

The U.S. Treasury Department revealed these new sanctions on Tuesday, aimed at constraining Iran-related operations. Notably, they affect specific persons and ships that have been under scrutiny due to their involvement in contentious activities.

Simultaneously, the Treasury has issued a general license, permitting the gradual cessation of certain activities and enabling safety and environmental operations. This includes the unloading of cargo associated with blocked individuals or vessels as identified on July 14.

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