The Battle for Women's Reservation: Modi Takes on DMK and Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the DMK and Congress, accusing them of derailing the women's reservation bill intended to increase female representation in government bodies. The defeated bill, seeking to reserve 33 percent of legislative seats for women, was met with opposition from these parties in the Lok Sabha, which Modi claimed was due to their desire to keep power within familial circles.

In an address at an NDA rally in Tamil Nadu, Modi alleged rampant corruption under the ruling DMK and vowed that the AIADMK-led NDA would address these issues if victorious in the April 23 elections. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment and dismissed DMK's tactics as 'petty politics' aimed at preserving their control, particularly spotlighting corruption cases linked to the DMK's top family.

Modi highlighted the Centre's contributions to Tamil Nadu's growth, including substantial funding and welfare schemes, and committed to further reforms targeting the DMK's corrupt practices. With elections approaching, Modi called on Tamil Nadu's voters, especially women, to reject DMK in favor of the NDA, promising a governance focused on transparency and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)