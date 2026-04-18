PM Modi Accuses Congress of 'Feticide' on Women's Reservation Bill

In a fiery address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and its allies for their role in defeating the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, accusing them of committing 'feticide' of efforts to empower women. Modi asserted that these parties, including the DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, are fearful that empowering women would threaten their political dynasties.

The Prime Minister highlighted Congress's history of opposing significant reforms, asserting that their resistance to the Women's Reservation Bill demonstrates their unwillingness to support progress and development. Modi cited previous instances where Congress opposed necessary reforms and accused them of continuing a colonial legacy of division.

Modi also criticized the misinformation campaign by opposition parties about the Delimitation Bill, which was linked to proposed amendments. He emphasized that the government had ensured that no state's representation would diminish, highlighting the unfair political maneuvers by Congress and allies to block women's empowerment. Modi vowed electoral punishment for those obstructing women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)