PM Modi Slams Opposition for Blocking Women's Empowerment Bill

In a forceful critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday voiced deep dissatisfaction with several opposition parties following the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill. Addressed from New Delhi, PM Modi condemned the Congress, DMK, TMC, and the Samajwadi Party for their apparent joy over the bill's failure, which he termed as detrimental to women's empowerment.

PM Modi painted a vivid picture of the scenes in Parliament, describing them as a blatant disregard for women's rights. He accused the opposition not just of voting against the bill but of actively celebrating its downfall, with leaders seen 'clapping with joy' and 'thumping tables' as the initiative aimed at enhancing women's welfare failed to pass the legislative hurdle.

Taking a broader swipe, the Prime Minister addressed the issue of the Delimitation Bill, accusing opposition factions of engaging in what he described as 'British-style divide and rule politics'. He highlighted misleading narratives suggesting possible adverse effects on state representations, which the government categorically denied. PM Modi emphasized that these tactics would not be forgotten by women across the nation, framing the opposition as a barrier to women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)