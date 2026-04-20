Global Markets Tread Carefully Amid Mideast Tensions

Global markets began the week navigating the potential for renewed conflicts in the Middle East, trading cautiously despite thin volumes. While S&P 500 futures recorded a modest decline, other Asian markets showed positive movements.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense, particularly after the U.S. seized an Iranian cargo ship, heightening fears of retaliatory actions by Iran. Despite these tensions, there is optimism surrounding a potential agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition to geopolitical factors, economic events are coming into focus. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's address to Parliament is awaited amid ongoing controversies, and Canada's inflation data release could influence market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)