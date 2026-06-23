Triple murder in Bengaluru: Parents and daughter stabbed to death in Sigehalli; probe underway

At least three members of a family were allegedly stabbed to death inside an apartment under the KR Puram police station limits in Sigehalli, Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, around 6:00- 6:30 pm, in front of Laxmi Narasimha PG near Kasturinagar main road.

The deceased have been identified as Soma Sundar (52), Muthu Laxmi (48), and Supriya (19). According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield, Saidulu Adavath, IPS, the incident took place when three people visited a flat where the accused and the family's elder daughter had been staying together for the past two months.

An argument is suspected to have broken out, following which the victims were repeatedly stabbed. Police teams have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

More details awaited. (ANI)