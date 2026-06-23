VOC Port Cuts Carbon Emissions by 45%, Says Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has praised V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for its progress in sustainable development, saying the port has become a benchmark for environmentally responsible growth in India's maritime sector.

According to the report, renewable energy now offsets nearly 94 percent of the port's energy consumption equivalent. The port has also reduced its net carbon emissions by around 45 percent, while carbon intensity per tonne of cargo has fallen by nearly half over the last four years.

Sonowal said the achievements demonstrate how infrastructure development can advance economic growth while reducing environmental impact. He noted that the port's transformation aligns with the vision of creating modern, sustainable and future-ready infrastructure across the country.

New School and Green Energy Efforts Gain Momentum

A major announcement during the event was the launch of academic activities at Kendriya Vidyalaya, VOC Port, for the 2026-27 academic year. The school, established with approval from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, will initially operate from the Port School campus and provide CBSE education to children of port employees, central government staff and local residents.

Sonowal described education as a powerful driver of social development and said the institution would help strengthen educational opportunities in the region. The minister also released an Indian Institute of Management Calcutta case study titled The Hydrogen Pivot: Orchestrating the Green Transition at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority. The study documents the port's journey from a conventional cargo-handling facility to a centre for green energy innovation. Among the initiatives highlighted was India's first green hydrogen pilot project at a major port, alongside investments in renewable energy, electrification and low-carbon operations.

AI Platform and University Partnership Launched

Further recognition came with VOC Port receiving certification as a Scope-2 Emission Free Port, reflecting its successful shift toward clean energy-based operations. The port also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara to promote research, innovation, logistics education and skill development. The partnership is expected to support the creation of a Centre of Excellence in Maritime Logistics and Port Management while strengthening collaboration between industry and academia.

Another key launch was the PortGPT mobile application, making VOC Port the first major port in India to introduce an enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence platform through a dedicated mobile app. The platform is expected to improve operational efficiency, support knowledge management and enhance data-driven decision-making as part of the port's broader digital transformation strategy.