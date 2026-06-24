Rescue Operations Underway as Godown Collapse Shakes Taratala, West Bengal

An under-construction godown shed collapsed in the Taratala area of West Bengal on Wednesday, leading to a significant rescue operation on site. Prompt measures have been taken by local authorities to manage the situation. The incident has raised concerns about construction practices in the region.

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan visited the site to oversee the rescue efforts. Khan stated that rescuing people thought to be trapped within the debris remains the top priority. He noted the presence of all necessary rescue teams, ensuring swift action.

Minister Khan further highlighted that the collapsing structure was illegally built during the rule of the previous government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). As the operation continues, no casualties have been reported, but more updates are expected as the situation unfolds.