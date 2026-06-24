Rescue Operations Underway as Godown Collapse Shakes Taratala, West Bengal

An under-construction godown shed collapsed in West Bengal's Taratala area, prompting an intense rescue operation. Minister Indranil Khan emphasized the illegality of the structure and prioritized rescue efforts. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, with all necessary teams actively involved in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:00 IST
Rescue Operations Underway as Godown Collapse Shakes Taratala, West Bengal
Godown shed collapses in Taratala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction godown shed collapsed in the Taratala area of West Bengal on Wednesday, leading to a significant rescue operation on site. Prompt measures have been taken by local authorities to manage the situation. The incident has raised concerns about construction practices in the region.

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan visited the site to oversee the rescue efforts. Khan stated that rescuing people thought to be trapped within the debris remains the top priority. He noted the presence of all necessary rescue teams, ensuring swift action.

Minister Khan further highlighted that the collapsing structure was illegally built during the rule of the previous government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). As the operation continues, no casualties have been reported, but more updates are expected as the situation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026