Mufti Advocates Path to Healing: Focus on Future for Kashmiri Pandits

In a pivotal call for reconciliation and improved welfare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday pressed for a change in the dialogue surrounding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. Speaking at an event in Anantnag, the former Chief Minister stressed that reintegration responsibilities are shared by both the state and the local populace.

Mufti advocated for social healing over past grievances, asserting, "People living here have a greater role to play than the government." Emphasizing the forward-looking approach, she remarked on the struggling conditions of Kashmiri Pandits returning under the government's 'PM Package' for employment, particularly focusing on inadequate living scenarios.

Highlighting the poor housing, along with water and electricity issues faced by returnees, Mufti called for enhanced care and basic amenities. Beyond immediate needs, she suggested comprehensive solutions, involving improved housing infrastructure and cultural facilities, which she deemed essential for maintaining the heritage and identity of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court issued notices related to a petition addressing the unfulfilled rehabilitation commitments for displaced Kashmiri Pandits, a matter underscored by long-standing parliamentary and governmental recommendations.