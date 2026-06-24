Booda Dhal's Call for Peace Amid Karnprayag Tensions

In response to recent tensions in Karnprayag, Baba Ajeet Singh urges calm and peaceful pilgrimage participation. Following discussions with state leaders, he assured spiritual observances would continue unimpeded. Recent clashes have prompted investigations and efforts to ease community grievances are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:37 IST
Booda Dhal's Call for Peace Amid Karnprayag Tensions
Booda Dhal Jathedar Baba Ajeet Singh, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following high-level engagements with state authorities, Baba Ajeet Singh, the Jathedar of Booda Dhal, has made a public appeal for calm ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage events in Karnprayag. Speaking with ANI after discussions with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Director General of Police Deepam Seth, Singh urged for a peaceful continuation of spiritual observances.

The pilgrimage, scheduled for June 25, 2026, poses safety and facilitation concerns for the Booda Dhal leadership. Baba Ajeet Singh appealed to followers to prioritize the pilgrimage over protests, indicating a move to de-escalate existing tensions. Assurances were received that those wishing to partake in the pilgrimage will be facilitated without disruption.

The discussions addressed issues arising from recent unrest in Karnprayag. Baba Ajeet Singh expressed confidence in the government's proactive response to community grievances, emphasizing the necessity of due process. Reports confirmed an ongoing inquiry into a June 16 clash, where a parking dispute escalated, leading to injuries. The police's commitment to a thorough investigation continues, with hopes of restoring tranquility to the region.

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