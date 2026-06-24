Jabalpur Airport to Honor Rani Durgavati: CM Mohan Yadav's Historic Tribute

In a significant tribute to an iconic historical figure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to rename Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a programme marking the death anniversary of the revered Gond queen.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts by the state to honor Rani Durgavati's legacy, pointing to initiatives such as convening Cabinet meetings at places linked to her life. In addition to the proposed airport renaming, other development projects, including a major flyover in Jabalpur, bear her name.

Yadav emphasized the collective desire to keep the memory of Rani Durgavati alive, underscoring plans to send a formal proposal to the Government of India. A new institution near Madan Mahal dedicated to the queen will soon open, along with a zoo and wildlife rescue center in Jabalpur, all celebrating her influence.