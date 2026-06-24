Jabalpur Airport to Honor Rani Durgavati: CM Mohan Yadav's Historic Tribute

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to rename Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati, with a formal proposal to be sent to the Centre. This move is part of broader efforts to honor the Gond queen’s legacy, including infrastructure named in her memory and a new institution underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:05 IST
Jabalpur Airport to Honor Rani Durgavati: CM Mohan Yadav's Historic Tribute
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to an iconic historical figure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to rename Jabalpur Airport after Rani Durgavati. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a programme marking the death anniversary of the revered Gond queen.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts by the state to honor Rani Durgavati's legacy, pointing to initiatives such as convening Cabinet meetings at places linked to her life. In addition to the proposed airport renaming, other development projects, including a major flyover in Jabalpur, bear her name.

Yadav emphasized the collective desire to keep the memory of Rani Durgavati alive, underscoring plans to send a formal proposal to the Government of India. A new institution near Madan Mahal dedicated to the queen will soon open, along with a zoo and wildlife rescue center in Jabalpur, all celebrating her influence.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026