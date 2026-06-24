MLA Demands Stricter Laws to Curb Illegal Sex Determination in Maharashtra

During the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session, MLA Rahul Kul spotlighted the urgent need for stringent laws to prevent illegal sex determination and abortions, following revelations of a racket in Pune. He called for amendments to the PCPNDT Act to empower law enforcement against these unlawful practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:27 IST
MLA Demands Stricter Laws to Curb Illegal Sex Determination in Maharashtra
Daund BJP MLA Rahul Kul (Photo/Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In light of newly uncovered illegal sex determination and abortion operations in Pune, BJP MLA Rahul Kul has called for immediate reforms during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session. He highlighted the need for stringent amendments to the PCPNDT Act of 1994, underscoring the growing threat of these unlawful activities in rural areas.

MLA Kul addressed the Assembly, sharing alarming findings from recent investigations where unauthorized individuals orchestrated sex determination and abortion services using portable machines, often colluding with licensed medical professionals. He warned that these actions not only breach the law but also disrupt societal gender balance, infringing on women's rights.

Despite ongoing police inquiries, Kul stressed the necessity for legislative upgrades to fortify control against such crimes. He informed the legislative body about his Private Member's Bill aimed at these enhancements, questioning the government on potentially broadening enforcement powers and ensuring timely action.

Furthermore, MLA Kul demanded clarification on punitive measures against all involved, including complicit doctors. The Medical Education Minister promised stern legal repercussions for the guilty and committed to enhancing the PCPNDT Act to eradicate illegal sex determination permanently.

Kul also indicated that this issue transcends legal boundaries, affecting social stability and future generations' security, highlighting the dire state sex ratio consequences. He urged the government to tackle the situation with due gravitas.

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