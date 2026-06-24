Czech Court Orders Government to Allow President Pavel at NATO Summit

The Czech Constitutional Court Ordered The Government On Wednesday To Allow President Petr Pavel To Attend The Nato Summit In Turkey Next Month

The Czech Constitutional Court has ordered the government to permit President Petr Pavel's attendance at the NATO summit in Turkey, following a request from the head of state. The government had previously decided not to let the president lead the Czech delegation, sparking tensions.

This decision highlights the rocky relations between Pavel, a staunch proponent of NATO and EU alliances, and the populist government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The Czech constitution gives the president the role of representing the country abroad, but the government, responsible for setting foreign policy, had barred him from the delegation.

Judge Pavel Samal announced the court's injunction, stating that NATO organizers must be informed of the president’s inclusion without delay. Babis, who has contentious political views, stated on social media that he respects the court's decision. The ruling requires Pavel's accreditation by the end of the week to ensure his participation at the summit.