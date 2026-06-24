Young Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Breaking Records While Navigating Cricket's Safeguarding Laws

Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make history as the youngest player to represent India in the upcoming Twenty20 matches in Ireland and England. However, he faces challenges due to safeguarding regulations which prevent him from sharing a dressing room with his older teammates.

Sooryavanshi, who recently emerged as the top scorer in the Indian Premier League, will be required to use a separate dressing room for the series. The International Cricket Council and UK’s safeguarding laws enforced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland mandate these protocols for players under 16.

This situation is reminiscent of Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, who faced similar age-based restrictions. Despite these challenges, Sooryavanshi continues to impress on the field, recently scoring the fastest List A fifty in just 11 balls.