Finance Minister Sitharaman's Strategic Tamil Nadu Visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, arriving in Chennai on Wednesday. Met with a warm reception from local BJP officials at Chennai International Airport, her visit underscores significant political engagement in the region.

During her tour, Sitharaman's itinerary includes launching the book 'Daughters of Kanchi- The SSKV Story' and inaugurating a historic lighthouse in Puducherry. Her engagements highlight the ongoing focus on education and development across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Concurrently, Sitharaman is involved in strengthening US-India trade relations. Her recent discussions in New Delhi with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasize bilateral economic cooperation. The US-India partnership promises mutual benefits, fostering job creation in America and bolstering economic growth in India.