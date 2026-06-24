Empowering Futures: Gujarat's Educational Renaissance in Tribal Areas

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the impact of the 'Shala Praveshotsav', an educational initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in uplifting tribal areas. Once illiteracy-dominated, these regions now boast a generation of doctors, engineers, and professionals who first enrolled as children through the campaign.

During the 24th Shala Praveshotsav, Patel visited Dahod district schools, enrolling over 300 children. The state has prioritized modern educational facilities, including smart classrooms and science labs, to ensure students from remote villages connect to advanced education.

Highlighting success stories, Patel noted schemes assisting families financially and educational incentives for students, particularly in sciences. Parents are encouraged to engage actively in their children's academic progress, ensuring a supportive home environment as they navigate educational opportunities.