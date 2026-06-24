Verdict Imminent: Pune Court to Rule on Nasrapur Child Rape and Murder Case

A special court in Pune is poised to announce its verdict on June 25 regarding the Nasrapur child rape and murder case, a heinous crime that shocked the state.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar revealed that the prosecution concluded its arguments on Saturday, presenting evidence such as medical, forensic, and DNA reports, plus critical timelines and connectivity charts pointing to the accused, Bhimrao Kamble.

In May, the accused, already facing two similar charges, was quickly arrested by Pune Rural Police. With an appeal for swift justice, the child's father requested political leaders to refrain from visiting until a verdict is delivered.