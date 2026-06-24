Verdict Imminent: Pune Court to Rule on Nasrapur Child Rape and Murder Case
A Pune court is set to deliver its verdict on June 25 in the Nasrapur child rape and murder case. The case involves the brutal incident of a young girl in Bhor taluka, with the accused identified as Bhimrao Kamble. The prosecution presented compelling evidence to link Kamble to the crime.
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A special court in Pune is poised to announce its verdict on June 25 regarding the Nasrapur child rape and murder case, a heinous crime that shocked the state.
Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar revealed that the prosecution concluded its arguments on Saturday, presenting evidence such as medical, forensic, and DNA reports, plus critical timelines and connectivity charts pointing to the accused, Bhimrao Kamble.
In May, the accused, already facing two similar charges, was quickly arrested by Pune Rural Police. With an appeal for swift justice, the child's father requested political leaders to refrain from visiting until a verdict is delivered.