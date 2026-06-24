Verdict Imminent: Pune Court to Rule on Nasrapur Child Rape and Murder Case

A Pune court is set to deliver its verdict on June 25 in the Nasrapur child rape and murder case. The case involves the brutal incident of a young girl in Bhor taluka, with the accused identified as Bhimrao Kamble. The prosecution presented compelling evidence to link Kamble to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:57 IST
Verdict Imminent: Pune Court to Rule on Nasrapur Child Rape and Murder Case
Police at the spot where a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in a village in Pune (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Pune is poised to announce its verdict on June 25 regarding the Nasrapur child rape and murder case, a heinous crime that shocked the state.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar revealed that the prosecution concluded its arguments on Saturday, presenting evidence such as medical, forensic, and DNA reports, plus critical timelines and connectivity charts pointing to the accused, Bhimrao Kamble.

In May, the accused, already facing two similar charges, was quickly arrested by Pune Rural Police. With an appeal for swift justice, the child's father requested political leaders to refrain from visiting until a verdict is delivered.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026