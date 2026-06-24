Honoring a Legend: Remembering Jaspal Rana's Legacy

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh paid tribute to the late Jaspal Rana, the esteemed shooter and coach, during a heartfelt condolence meeting on Tuesday. Singh reflected on their close bond, describing Rana as a simple, nature-loving person whose dedication to shooting was unparalleled. Singh emphasized that Rana's positive spirit and contributions to the sport left a lasting impression, ensuring his legacy will endure.

Jaspal Rana, who was honored with the Dronacharya Award, the Arjuna Award, and the Padma Shri, succumbed to health complications on June 13 in New Delhi. During his stellar career spanning over three decades, he secured 15 medals, including nine golds, at the Commonwealth Games, and brought pride to India at various international championships, including the Asian Games and World Shooting Championships.

Rana's post-retirement role as a mentor shaped India's shooting future, coaching top talents like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary. Known for his record-equalling feats and gold medal wins, his passion for shooting was evident in every endeavor. Until his untimely death, he was India's high-performance coach for pistol events, leaving behind a timeless legacy in the realm of Indian sports.