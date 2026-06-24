Echoes of Gijon: Algeria and Austria Face Off Again

When Algeria And Austria Meet In Their Last Group Game In Kansas City On Saturday

As Algeria and Austria gear up for their decisive World Cup clash in Kansas City, the match rekindles memories of one of football's most controversial episodes. The infamous 'Disgrace of Gijon' in 1982 saw Austria and West Germany accused of colluding to eliminate Algeria from progression.

The scandal unfolded when a 1-0 win for West Germany, after an early goal by Horst Hrubesch, saw both teams stall, eliminating any urgency to add more goals and leading to cries of deliberate manipulation to knock out Algeria. Rabah Madjer, a former Algerian football icon, expressed his outrage at the apparent collusion against a nascent football nation.

Public backlash was fierce, with Spanish spectators waving white scarves in protest and commentators calling for viewers to switch off their televisions. Although FIFA deemed the teams' actions within the rules, the incident prompted them to change the format of group stages, making simultaneous match timings mandatory.