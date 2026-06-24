Amazon CEO Strengthens Ties with Maharashtra: Pioneering AI and Tech Integration

Amazon's Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, during his inaugural visit to India as head of the e-commerce and tech giant, held crucial discussions with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Their high-profile meeting focused on fortifying technological ties between Amazon and Maharashtra, India's most industrialized state, to bolster economic growth through advanced technologies. Calling Maharashtra the 'anchor' of its Indian operations, Amazon views the state as pivotal for accelerating its goals in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

The meeting comes with Amazon's declaration that Maharashtra hosts AWS's first India infrastructure region, with a burgeoning workforce in cities like Mumbai and Pune. This move signals Amazon's long-term commitment to invest in the state's technological ecosystem, reflecting Amazon's strategy to double Maharashtra's economy by 2030 through AI and technological investments.

The discussions also addressed Amazon's role in empowering local sellers through exports and developing a skilled workforce for future industries. Amazon highlighted Maharashtra's central role in its entertainment business, particularly with Prime Video's operations, and emphasized India's potential as a leading force in the global AI transformation, thanks to its abundant talent and rapid digital adoption.