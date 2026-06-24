Spain Secure 4-0 World Cup Triumph Over Saudi Arabia, Oyarzabal's Star Brilliance Shines

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente praised Mikel Oyarzabal for his pivotal role in securing a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup, highlighting his potential to create an 'exceptional legacy' in Spanish football.

In a high-powered Spanish offensive lineup including stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri, Oyarzabal's two goals and an assist in the first 24 minutes stood out, drawing accolades from de la Fuente. 'We must appreciate Mikel,' de la Fuente emphasized, acknowledging the forward's significant presence on the pitch.

Besides Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo demonstrated his skill with a 92% pass accuracy, earning praise as one of the world's best in his role. De la Fuente also commended Alex Baena for his adaptability and Mikel Merino for his resilience, highlighting their contributions to the team's success.