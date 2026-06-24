Swift Arrest in Fatal Train Stabbing: Maharashtra Minister Calls for Calm

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam assures strict action in the Churchgate-Nallasopara train stabbing case. He urges against judging the Mumbai railway network on a single incident. Police arrested the accused swiftly, thanks to coordinated efforts and CCTV analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:20 IST
Swift Arrest in Fatal Train Stabbing: Maharashtra Minister Calls for Calm
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam emphasized on Wednesday that stringent measures will be enforced against those implicated in the fatal Churchgate-Nallasopara train incident. Despite the gravity of the incident, Kadam appealed to the public not to cast doubt on the safety of Mumbai's entire railway system based on this isolated case.

The tragic event unfolded on June 23 at approximately 10:50 pm, inside the First Class compartment of a speeding local train near Nalasopara. Initial investigations by the Mumbai Railway Police indicate that a dispute arose over rainwater entering the carriage, which turned into a deadly altercation. By early June 24, Borivali Railway Police had registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a comprehensive investigation involving over 400 CCTV cameras.

Authorities quickly apprehended the suspect, Roshan, a 30-year-old barcode maker from Mira Road. His arrest, within 24 hours, was hailed as a success due to the cooperative efforts of field operations and technical analyses, led predominantly by the Crime Branch and Borivali Railway Police Station teams.

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