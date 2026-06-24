Tragedy Strikes: One Dead, Three Missing in Drass River Crash

A tragic accident near Marpochoo in Drass has led to one death and the disappearance of three others after their vehicle plunged into the Drass River. Search and rescue operations are underway. Authorities have identified the deceased as Agha Syed Baqir of Lankerchay. Further updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: One Dead, Three Missing in Drass River Crash
Evacuation process underway. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near Marpochoo in Drass when a vehicle accident resulted in one death and left three others missing after plunging into the Drass River, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The deceased victim has been identified as 35-year-old Agha Syed Baqir, the son of Syed Muslim, hailing from Lankerchay. His body was found at Thanda Morh in the Chowkiyal area. The three individuals still missing are Sajad Hussain (26), Hasina Banoo (25), and Sogra Banoo (23), all residents of Lankerchay and Gato Lankerchay.

Efforts are ongoing with search and rescue operations along the river as authorities strive to locate the missing persons. More details will be provided as the situation develops. (ANI)

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