VHP President Applauds Swift Response in Ayodhya Temple Donation Case

Vishva Hindu Parishad's International President Alok Kumar expressed approval of the quick investigation actions regarding alleged donation embezzlement for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He praised the formation of a Special Investigation Team and the registration of an FIR as evidence of transparent handling. Uttar Pradesh authorities vow strict measures against culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:28 IST
VHP President Applauds Swift Response in Ayodhya Temple Donation Case
International President, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Alok Kumar, International President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Speaking on Friday, he commended the swift formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the registration of an FIR against those implicated in the scandal as clear indicators of a robust and transparent response.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, reinforced the seriousness with which the government is treating the allegations. Addressing the media, Pathak assured that strict actions will be taken against anyone found guilty, underscoring the immediate registration of an FIR as evidence of the government's commitment to justice.

In a related statement, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the opposition for lacking genuine concerns, emphasizing that the trust governing the temple was proactive in addressing the issue by filing its own FIR and facilitating the arrest of eight individuals. Sharma asserted that the government's response is both fair and transparent, leaving no room for opposition grievances.

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