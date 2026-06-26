New Tribal University in Nilambur: A Victory for Cultural Preservation

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced the establishment of a tribal university in Nilambur, Kerala. This is a move aimed at preserving tribal culture and traditions. Vadra expressed excitement over this and emphasized its potential as an institute of excellence. Additional development projects in Wayanad are also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:22 IST
New Tribal University in Nilambur: A Victory for Cultural Preservation
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant announcement, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra revealed the Kerala government's decision to establish a university in Nilambur, dedicated to safeguarding tribal culture and traditions. This initiative aims to ensure that indigenous languages, festivals, and customs receive heightened attention and protection.

Addressing an event that celebrated the academic successes of tribal students, Vadra articulated her enthusiasm about the prospective university, envisioning it as a 'center of excellence' that could garner national recognition. She stressed the importance of conserving the unique cultural heritage of tribes and viewed the university as a vital step toward this goal.

Furthermore, Vadra discussed her development plans for Wayanad, indicating that roadworks, a medical college, and the tribal university were among the projects stalled by the previous administration. She expressed optimism that, with the current government in power, progress on these initiatives would accelerate. Vadra also led a meeting with district officials to address challenges faced by the potter community.

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