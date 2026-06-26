'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' Ignites Progress: Milestone Projects Launched in Uttarakhand

The 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' campaign in Rudrapur marked significant advancements with the inauguration of nine projects worth Rs 46.32 crore, and foundation stones for 32 projects valuing Rs 323.34 crore. Focused on agricultural growth and international collaborations, the event emphasizes Uttarakhand's booming development under Chief Minister Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:28 IST
'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' Ignites Progress: Milestone Projects Launched in Uttarakhand
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Farmland Campaign) was inaugurated at Gandhi Maidan in Rudrapur, bringing together key political figures, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The ceremony marked the launch of pivotal agricultural projects aimed at bolstering the region's farming sector.

With the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 46.32 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 323.34 crore, the event underscored a transformative phase in local agriculture. Union Minister Chouhan highlighted the role of strategic leadership and the Prime Minister's guidance in spurring rapid development and diversification in Uttarakhand.

Additional plans include transforming the state into a horticultural hub with international collaborations, involving Centres of Excellence with the Netherlands and New Zealand. Alongside, the inauguration of the two-day alumni meet at the Govind Ballabh Pant University accentuated the institution's historical impact on India's agriculture, as noted by Chouhan in his address.

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