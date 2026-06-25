Centre Extends MSP Procurement, Approves 6.18 Lakh Rural Homes for UP

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level review meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday to assess the state's agriculture and rural development programmes. The meeting resulted in two major decisions aimed at supporting farmers and rural families. The Centre approved an extension of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement period for key Rabi crops until 8 July 2026 and sanctioned 6,18,482 pucca houses for Uttar Pradesh under the new phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Held at Yojana Bhavan, the meeting also focused on preparing a long-term scientific roadmap for agriculture in Uttar Pradesh, addressing climate-related challenges and strengthening coordination between the Centre and the state government to improve farmers' incomes and rural development.

Scientific roadmap planned to strengthen agriculture in Uttar Pradesh

During the meeting, Chouhan described Uttar Pradesh as India's leading agricultural state, pointing out that it contributes nearly 38 per cent of the country's wheat production. He said the state's agricultural performance is central to India's food security and that future planning must respond to changing climatic conditions and emerging challenges faced by farmers.

The Union Minister stressed that rising temperatures, changing weather patterns and declining groundwater levels are creating new risks for agriculture. To prepare for these challenges, the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have agreed to jointly develop a scientific and long-term agricultural roadmap.

The proposed strategy will examine crop diversification, irrigation systems, water conservation, improved seed varieties, technology adoption and marketing infrastructure to make farming more sustainable and profitable. Officials from both governments discussed the draft framework during the review meeting, and the final roadmap will be prepared jointly after incorporating recommendations from experts and the state government.

The meeting also addressed concerns over the possibility of El Niño conditions affecting rainfall during the current agricultural season. Chouhan said rainfall has remained below normal so far and additional shortfalls may occur in the coming months.

To reduce the impact of lower rainfall, district-wise contingency plans will be prepared across Uttar Pradesh. These plans will encourage cultivation of short-duration crops and varieties that require less water while taking into account local soil conditions, water availability and existing cropping patterns. Farmers will also receive technical guidance, improved seed availability and timely advisories through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the state agriculture department and local administration. The objective, according to the Minister, is to ensure that agricultural land remains productive, farmers' incomes are protected and national food security is not affected by adverse weather conditions.

MSP extension offers relief to wheat, gram and masoor growers

One of the major announcements during the meeting was the extension of the Minimum Support Price procurement period for wheat, gram and masoor under the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

Chouhan formally handed over the approval letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, confirming that procurement would continue until 8 July 2026, instead of ending on 24 June as originally scheduled.

The extension was approved following a request from the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that farmers who could not sell their produce due to practical difficulties would still receive the benefit of MSP. Officials noted that delays caused by weather conditions, late crop arrivals, weighing issues or congestion at agricultural markets had affected procurement in some areas.

By extending the procurement period, the government aims to prevent distress sales and ensure that farmers receive the guaranteed support price for their produce. The decision is expected to benefit lakhs of wheat, gram and masoor growers across Uttar Pradesh while improving procurement operations during the remaining weeks of the marketing season.

Over six lakh rural homes approved under PMAY-G

The Centre also approved 6,18,482 permanent houses for Uttar Pradesh under the new phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, providing a major boost to rural housing in the state.

The allocation forms part of the national PMAY-G programme covering the period from 2024-25 to 2028-29, during which the government plans to construct an additional two crore pucca houses for eligible rural families across India.

Chouhan said the survey of rural households in Uttar Pradesh has already been completed and eligible beneficiaries living in kutcha houses have been identified. The next phase will focus on delivering permanent homes to these families while ensuring timely implementation and strict quality standards.

He assured the state government of full financial and technical support from the Centre, adding that technology-based monitoring and transparent implementation would remain central to the programme. The Minister said every eligible beneficiary should receive housing assistance without delay as part of the government's commitment to the Housing for All mission.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State for Revenue Surendra Diler, along with senior officials from both the Union and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Officials presented updates on agriculture and rural development schemes while reviewing progress on existing programmes. The discussions emphasised that agriculture and rural development should be viewed as interconnected areas requiring coordinated planning rather than separate policy initiatives.

Concluding the meeting, Chouhan said the extension of MSP procurement and approval of more than 6.18 lakh rural houses reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving farmers' welfare and ensuring that every eligible rural family has access to permanent housing. He expressed confidence that close cooperation between the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government would help transform agriculture, strengthen rural infrastructure and improve the lives of farmers and poor families across the state in the years ahead.