Tensions Rise as Nihang Sikh Groups Clash in Mohali

In Mohali's serene Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, tensions unexpectedly skyrocketed when two Nihang Sikh factions clashed inside the Darbar Hall on Sunday. The skirmish followed the return of four Nihang members who were recently granted bail in connection with the Karnprayag clash case. Local police swiftly responded, ensuring pacification but have not yet received formal complaints to proceed with legal action.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsimrat Singh Chehtra, the altercation was defused, but authorities remain vigilant. In a Sunday video statement, Chehtra confirmed a police presence on-site and ongoing communication with the gurdwara management, specifying that any future legal measures hinge on the receipt of official grievances. Harjinder Singh Baidwan, President of Gurudwara Sohana Sahib, attributed the incident to longstanding internal rifts among the Nihang Sikhs.

The brawl occurs in the shadow of the Karnprayag clash, where a contingent of Nihang Sikhs recently breached barricades at the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border. Following a failed resolution meeting and subsequent illegal entry into Uttarakhand, heightened police and security forces were deployed along the affected route. The community's firm resolve to proceed towards Hemkund Sahib underscores the pressures enveloping these events. (ANI)