Transformers and Cold Storage Fires Ignite Protests and Panic in Uttar Pradesh

A woman's death from burns in a transformer blast sparked protests in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Villagers blocked roads demanding compensation. In a separate incident, Himalayan Cold Storage in Lucknow caught fire, prompting a swift response by fire services. Officials managed both crises efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:09 IST
Transformers and Cold Storage Fires Ignite Protests and Panic in Uttar Pradesh
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman's tragic death due to severe burns from a transformer explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district has led to unrest. Local villagers, demanding justice and compensation for the victim's family, blocked the Kasia-Padrauna road in protest, prompting a swift response from police and district officials.

According to Additional District Magistrate Vaibhav Mishra, the road was cleared after pacifying the protestors. The incident had resulted in burn injuries to four family members. One succumbed, triggering the villagers' anger. Mishra emphasized the administration's efforts to restore order and address local grievances.

Separately, a massive fire erupted at Himalayan Cold Storage in Lucknow's Chinhat area. The security guard raised the alarm upon spotting smoke, leading to the swift deployment of fire tenders. The cold storage facility, primarily used for potatoes, also housed other goods, including green chillies and dal. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

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