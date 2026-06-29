Seaweed Spectacle: Nature's Drama Unfolds on Thoothukudi Shores

Large amounts of seaweed have been washing ashore along Thoothukudi's coast, drawing public and tourist attention. This natural phenomenon, attributed to changing winds and currents, is part of a regular seasonal cycle. The IMD has issued a wave surge warning for June 29, advising caution near coastlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:10 IST
Seaweed Spectacle: Nature's Drama Unfolds on Thoothukudi Shores
Seaweed washed along the eastern coastal areas of Thoothukudi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected natural phenomenon has captured the attention of the residents and tourists along the Thoothukudi coastline as large quantities of seaweed have washed ashore. Common in the ocean, this seaweed's arrival on land is a regular seasonal occurrence, often observed during periods of strong winds.

Local fishermen have noted that such events are part of a natural cycle, occurring when strong winds disturb ocean patterns. The red seaweed's vibrant presence, especially noticeable during its last major appearance on June 17, has mesmerized those near the Thoothukudi Harbour Beach, where the changing ocean currents contributed to its arrival.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a possible surge in waves, predicted to peak on June 29. With waves expected to reach just over one meter and lasting 15 to 17 seconds, experts urge fishermen and the public to exercise caution. Previous surges have sparked concerns among the local fishing communities, who link these unusual occurrences to climate change and rising sea temperatures, potentially impacting the coastal ecosystem.

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