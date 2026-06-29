Operation Sheruwali: A Determined Hunt in Rajouri's Forest Terrains

Operation Sheruwali has reached its 38th day as security forces persist in their extensive search through the forested expanse of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in Rajouri district. Aimed at tracking down terrorists, the operation signifies ongoing efforts to bolster safety and security in the region.

The multi-agency mission is leveraging advanced equipment and coordinated ground efforts across designated areas. This large-scale counter-terrorism operation, initiated in late May, is focused on locating and eliminating armed infiltrators entrenched in the challenging mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Amid ongoing searches, participating forces remain committed to achieving their objectives. The operation underscores their resolve to sustain peace, even as earlier incidents, such as an accidental mine blast injuring personnel near the Line of Control, pose additional challenges. The incident underscored the tense conditions under which these operations unfold.