Fortifying the Pilgrimage: Security Intensified for Amarnath Yatra 2026

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in collaboration with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies, has ramped up operations on National Highway-44 ahead of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026. This strategic move aims to ensure an incident-free and secure pilgrimage period.

Security forces, executing Road Opening Party (ROP) operations, are patrolling and sanitizing stretches of the highway daily. These measures, which include deploying pickets at key locations, are part of the meticulously devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The teams focus on safeguarding the routes and adjacent areas to guarantee smooth and uninterrupted pilgrimage activities.

Senior officers from the CRPF and associated forces maintain oversight while BDDS personnel and canine units assist in detecting potential threats. The goal is to protect against suspicious activities or objects, thus ensuring the safety and security of devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage scheduled between July 3 and August 28, 2026.