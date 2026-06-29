Swift Response Quells Patna Factory Fire
A fire erupted at a Patna factory on Mahuli Road, prompting quick action from fire services. Multiple fire tenders effectively contained the blaze, with authorities reporting the situation under control. This follows a previous fire incident in the city at Biscomaun Bhawan in June.
- Country:
- India
A factory situated on Mahuli Road in Patna became the site of a fire outbreak on Sunday, necessitating the swift deployment of several fire tenders. Firefighting operations commenced immediately to tackle the blaze.
Assistant District Fire Officer Ajay Kumar Sharma confirmed the deployment of multiple fire tenders. 'The fire has been brought under control; fire tenders are present at the scene,' Sharma informed through ANI.
Further information remains pending. This incident follows an earlier fire event on the 13th floor of Biscomaun Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which was controlled without casualties in June.