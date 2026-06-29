Swift Response Quells Patna Factory Fire

A factory situated on Mahuli Road in Patna became the site of a fire outbreak on Sunday, necessitating the swift deployment of several fire tenders. Firefighting operations commenced immediately to tackle the blaze.

Assistant District Fire Officer Ajay Kumar Sharma confirmed the deployment of multiple fire tenders. 'The fire has been brought under control; fire tenders are present at the scene,' Sharma informed through ANI.

Further information remains pending. This incident follows an earlier fire event on the 13th floor of Biscomaun Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which was controlled without casualties in June.