Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Airstrikes on Afghanistan

Pakistans Security Forces Killed At Least Militants In Ground And Air Operations Along The Afghanistan Border

Pakistan's security forces claimed victory after killing 29 militants during air and ground operations near the Afghanistan border, with airstrikes reportedly killing 25 militants across Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar provinces.

However, the Afghanistan Taliban reported that the airstrikes resulted in significant civilian casualties, with 38 civilians dead and 163 injured, notably following a significant bombing in Paktia province.

The Pakistani government defended the strikes as a counter-terrorism effort, responding to recent attacks by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, but faces criticism from Kabul, which accuses Islamabad of mishandling its internal security issues.