Julian Francis: A Lifelong Pillar of Hope for 1971 Bangladeshi Refugees

Julian Francis, a key figure in aiding Bangladesh during its 1971 Liberation War, recounts the vital support by India and his efforts managing over 600,000 refugees. Amidst despair, music provided solace, fostering hope and resilience. For his contributions, he was honored in Bangladesh, receiving citizenship in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:30 IST
Julian Francis: A Lifelong Pillar of Hope for 1971 Bangladeshi Refugees
Julian Francis, a British humanitarian and recipient of Bangladesh's Friends of Liberation War Honour. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Julian Francis, a cherished ally of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, reminisces on the pivotal times he managed refugee relief in border regions. Emphasizing the noteworthy support from the Indian government and its people, Francis notes, "Their tremendous aid, coupled with the sacrifices of armed forces personnel, was crucial," he told ANI.

Reflecting on Oxfam's efforts to assist 600,000 Bangladeshi refugees along India's borders, Francis recalls the dire conditions but highlights resilience and hope amid adversity. "In North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, a local incident revealed communal harmony when a Muslim man affirmed generations of unity," Francis, a British citizen working for Oxfam, shared.

To combat depression among the refugees, Francis recounts how music became a healing balm. By facilitating 100 sets of harmoniums and tablas, refugees performed uplifting songs by Rabindranath Tagore, easing their sorrow. As a young Oxfam coordinator, Francis navigated resource shortages and a cholera outbreak to manage relief for 600,000 refugees across over 50 camps.

His frontline experiences showed the extraordinary Indian support that saw 10 million refugees receive vital assistance. Recognized for his enduring dedication, Bangladesh awarded him the 'Friends of Liberation War Honour' in 2012 and citizenship in 2018.

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