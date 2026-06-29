VMS TMT Announces Merger with Aditya Ultra Steel for Enhanced Market Presence

VMS TMT Limited, a leading Gujarat-based steel manufacturer, has approved a merger with Aditya Ultra Steel. This strategic amalgamation aims to enhance the company's market presence, operational efficiencies, and financial strength by integrating their manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks, subject to regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-06-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 12:33 IST
VMS TMT Announces Merger with Aditya Ultra Steel for Enhanced Market Presence
VMS TMT Limited Announces Board Approval for Amalgamation with Aditya Ultra Steel Limited. Image Credit: ANI

In a major strategic move, VMS TMT Limited, a prominent player in Gujarat's steel manufacturing sector, has declared the approval of a merger with Aditya Ultra Steel Limited. The amalgamation, pending regulatory endorsement, seeks to bolster both companies by creating a more integrated and expansive steel production enterprise.

The merger is set to significantly enhance VMS TMT's manufacturing capabilities and market reach, creating a consolidated company with improved operational efficiencies and financial robustness. The unification is expected to streamline operations, maximize resource use, and enhance the customer reach across Gujarat through a unified supply chain.

The agreement specifies a share exchange ratio offering shareholders of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited 75 equity shares of VMS TMT for every 100 shares held. This development, once finalized, will further cement VMS TMT's leadership within the steel industry and position it to tap into emerging growth opportunities.

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