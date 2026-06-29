US Judge Requests More Clarity in Adani Case: A Routine Legal Procedure

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa stated on Monday that US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis's recent request for further information from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the Adani case is a routine step in judicial procedures. This should not be interpreted as a setback to the government's motion to dismiss the indictment.

In a conversation with ANI, Pahwa emphasized that the court has merely requested additional material before delivering a final judgment, with a new date set for July 13 following a brief adjournment. He explained that asking for more information during legal deliberations is a common practice.

According to Pahwa, the judge has not rejected the DOJ's plea; rather, he has followed regular legal protocols by seeking further clarification. The court has only issued a notice, requested further details, and scheduled a new hearing. Once submitted, the court will review the DOJ's response before issuing an appropriate decision.

Pahwa referenced Rule 48(a) of the US Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure to explain that the government has the discretion to request dismissal of an indictment, pending court approval. He added that rejection occurs only under exceptional circumstances, which are rare. Courts generally operate with limited authority in such motions.

He indicated that the proceedings are unlikely to cause significant delays. Given that the court has scheduled the next hearing within two weeks, an expedited process is anticipated once the DOJ submits its response. Pahwa advised against considering appellate remedies until the court delivers its decision.

Earlier, Judge Garaufis requested a detailed clarification from the DOJ regarding its petition to dismiss the charges against Gautam and Sagar Adani. While the DOJ announced not pursuing the case, the judge noted their explanation was insufficient. The DOJ concluded it could not sustain allegations of securities and wire fraud.

The Adani Group maintained that the charges were fundamentally flawed, noting transactions were unrelated to US law per a Supreme Court ruling. The defense highlighted a lack of investor losses and stated that alleged bribery lacked substance, suggesting instead that all financial obligations have been satisfied or remain in good standing.