Pound's Rollercoaster Ride Amidst Political Shifts: Burnham in Focus

The pound held its ground on Monday, despite facing its largest monthly drop since March, as the market eagerly anticipates a speech by Andy Burnham, poised to become Britain's next prime minister.

Burnham, who returned to Westminster after securing a parliamentary seat, is currently the sole candidate to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Investors are keenly watching for insights into his economic strategies amid ongoing political turbulence and the pound's depreciation.

Amidst speculation on Burnham's economic approach, market focus rests heavily on his choice of finance minister, with sterling investors remaining cautious after past fiscal policy missteps.