Tamil Nadu Drug Allegation Controversy Sparks Political Unrest

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu has been rocked by a viral video showing Minister D Sarath Kumar allegedly involved in drug use. This footage has prompted DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai to question the state government's reluctance to launch an official investigation despite a formal complaint being filed.

Annadurai criticized the Tamil Nadu government's hesitance, suggesting the ruling party was fearful, and emphasized the need for transparency to clarify the allegations. The controversy has escalated with DMK Students Wing staging a protest to further demand accountability and clarity from the authorities.

Sarath Kumar has refuted the allegations, explaining in a video that the substance in question was merely medicine for his sick child, not drugs. Former Health Minister M A Subramanian has condemned the state's handling of protests and urged for adherence to the government's previous anti-drug campaigns.